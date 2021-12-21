BT Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

