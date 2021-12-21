BT Brands Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands’ (NASDAQ:BTBD) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. BT Brands had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During BT Brands’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BTBD stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

