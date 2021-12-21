Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$71.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM.A. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

BAM.A stock traded up C$1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.85. The company had a trading volume of 308,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,524. The firm has a market cap of C$117.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$48.34 and a 1-year high of C$77.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

