Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$514.45 million and a PE ratio of 42.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

