Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $96.17

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

