Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $43.17

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.26. 877,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,108. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

