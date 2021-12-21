Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $37.43

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.