Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $13.13

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LADR stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 408,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

