Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$40.45

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.03 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$28.83 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.87. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.63%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.