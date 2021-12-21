Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $320.20

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.38. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

