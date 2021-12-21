Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,046.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($93.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.94) to GBX 8,349 ($110.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,900 ($91.16) to GBX 5,550 ($73.33) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($95.79) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,954 ($78.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,947.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,039.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,178 ($68.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,684 ($88.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 55.85 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.23) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($121,839.08).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.