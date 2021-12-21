Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

