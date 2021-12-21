Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Target Price at $173.29

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

XLRN stock remained flat at $$178.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $108.82 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,129,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,048,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after buying an additional 300,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

