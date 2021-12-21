Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is ($0.75). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,360. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.