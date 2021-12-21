Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $362.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.55 million and the highest is $364.50 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

VG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

