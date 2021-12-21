Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report sales of $25.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.