Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.08. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 260,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

