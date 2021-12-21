Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,199,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,949,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,331. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

