Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $3.37. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

