Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $232.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.74 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

