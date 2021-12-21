Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,173,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,950. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

