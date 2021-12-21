Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $551.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.40 million and the highest is $588.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SCL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Stepan by 9.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

