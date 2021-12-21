Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 million, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

