Brokerages Anticipate MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INKT opened at $4.44 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

