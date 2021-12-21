Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Lincoln National stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 47,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

