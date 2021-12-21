Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 452,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

