Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.77. 5,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

