Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $47.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.35 million and the lowest is $44.05 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $51.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $191.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 3,675,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

