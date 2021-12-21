Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

