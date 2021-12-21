Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $646.09. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

