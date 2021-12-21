Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rise in restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of company sales — was 10.4% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. High debt is a concern for the company. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s margin is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage and labor costs. However, Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive.”

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EAT. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Brinker International has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.