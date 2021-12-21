Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Update

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $858,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $590,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

BHG opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

