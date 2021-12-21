Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

