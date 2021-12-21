Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Reaches $18.17 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $157,708.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00051361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.09 or 0.08199215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.63 or 1.00069555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

