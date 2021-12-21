Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 2.7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.25. 1,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

