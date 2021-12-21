Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.