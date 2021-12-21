Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,432. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

