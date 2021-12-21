Boyd Gaming Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,345 call options.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. 8,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.