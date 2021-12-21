Bounce Token (AUCTION) Price Hits $25.78 on Exchanges

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounce Token coin can now be purchased for about $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $53.72 million and $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.24 or 0.08345898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.30 or 0.99880080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

