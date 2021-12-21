Boson Protocol Price Tops $1.48 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $92.76 million and $5.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00268117 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.