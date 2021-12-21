Bonded Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $156,770.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars.

