Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.88.

BOWFF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

