BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.75 ($72.75).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €56.42 ($63.39) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.06. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

