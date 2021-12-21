B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

