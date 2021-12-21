Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 133,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,760. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,502.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 687,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

