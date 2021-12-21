Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of BGB opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.