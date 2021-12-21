BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:EGF opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.