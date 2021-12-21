BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EGF opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

