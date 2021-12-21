BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 20.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 567,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,313. BlackBerry has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

