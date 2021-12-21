Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 7.9% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $43,594.78 and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00029044 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

