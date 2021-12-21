bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $423,212.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.82 or 0.08329894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.58 or 0.99839198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

